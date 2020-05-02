Cwm LLC Has $877,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,359 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 73,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 375,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 314,536 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 31.58%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.03%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

