Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

