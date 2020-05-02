Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 946 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,552,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,282 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,246,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after acquiring an additional 551,059 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $162.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.