UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 360.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 237,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,828,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.07. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $147,958.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $452,154 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

