Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 663,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 211,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,104,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,355,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.33 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

