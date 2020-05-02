Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 29,198 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,860,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,622,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 60,388 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 199,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

TCOM opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.75. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

