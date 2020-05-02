Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,648,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 192,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $179.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

