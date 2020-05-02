Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,539 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,788,000 after buying an additional 164,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after buying an additional 187,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $194,265,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,128,000 after buying an additional 367,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.13.

RACE opened at $148.99 on Friday. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $1.2351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

