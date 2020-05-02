TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 20,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total value of $10,893,658.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.85.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $349.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.91. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

