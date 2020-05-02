Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 5,784 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,568,000 after buying an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,588,000 after buying an additional 2,275,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,197,000 after buying an additional 2,274,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

