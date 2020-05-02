Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $305.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.25 and a 200-day moving average of $300.34. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $433,947.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,571.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock worth $4,625,423 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.