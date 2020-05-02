Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after buying an additional 730,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

