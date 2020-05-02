Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $656,683,000 after buying an additional 4,649,003 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,621,000 after buying an additional 1,673,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after buying an additional 1,180,936 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $13.61 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

