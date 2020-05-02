Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 14,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

