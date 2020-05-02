Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1,559.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.64%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

