Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 291,447 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,447 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,538,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

