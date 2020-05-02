Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 337 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $77.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.