Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,566,000 after acquiring an additional 65,156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.56.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.42. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

