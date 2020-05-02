Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 931 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Incyte by 73.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Incyte by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Incyte by 1,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.95.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

