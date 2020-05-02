Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

