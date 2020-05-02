Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Home Depot by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

Home Depot stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

