Conning Inc. Has $498,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 182.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

