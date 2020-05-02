Conning Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

