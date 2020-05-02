Conning Inc. Has $534,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lam Research by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $235.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,572,946. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.