Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,179 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 945,149 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.09% of Transocean worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,228,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 96,764 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,826 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $704.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.65. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

