Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $921,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC opened at $328.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

