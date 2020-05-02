Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $667,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

