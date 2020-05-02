Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.