Capital Square LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 63,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

