Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

