Capital Square LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

