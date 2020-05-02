Capital Square LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

VOE stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

