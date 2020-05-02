Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises about 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $174,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $551,694.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

