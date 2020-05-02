Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 3,272 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.40). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.