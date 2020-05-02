Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes $730,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

GILD opened at $79.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

