Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 32,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 24,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

