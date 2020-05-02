Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.