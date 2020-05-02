Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Apple stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average is $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

