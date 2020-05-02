Capital Square LLC Purchases 14,892 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 127.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 33.3% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 42.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 273,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY opened at $17.97 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

