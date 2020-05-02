Capital Square LLC Acquires 10,250 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at $123,802,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,020 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTL shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE:CTL opened at $10.17 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

