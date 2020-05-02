Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 28.3% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.