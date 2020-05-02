Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 271,131 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,131 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $77,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,079.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.