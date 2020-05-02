Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $259.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

