Blue Square Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

