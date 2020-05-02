Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.