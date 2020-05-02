Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 8,730 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 59,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $3,565,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $80.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.