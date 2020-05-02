Bfsg LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average of $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.