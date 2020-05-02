Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 271,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.