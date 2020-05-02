Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.