Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $1.18. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

